Namibia: Regional Elections Not Deterred By Lockdown

ELECTORAL Commission of Namibia chief electoral officer Theo Mujoro says the ongoing lockdown has not affected the work of the commission in preparing for regional and local authority council elections later this year.

Mujoro on Sunday told The Namibian the commission has been working on basic tasks that do not require mass gatherings.

Namibians are expected to go to the polls later this year to elect regional and local authority councillors who will take charge of regional and local affairs for the next five years.

"This [conceptualisation] phase requires limited physical meetings as opposed to the next phase, which will involve consultations with stakeholders, outreach, boundary clarifications, etcetera.

"Conducting elections involves mobilisation of the whole country, and this often entails the congregation of large numbers of people during political rallies, voter education sessions, voter registration and the actual polling process.

"The Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) fully supports the government's efforts to fight the Covid-19 pandemic and we hope this disease will be contained well before the critical stages of our next elections," he said.

Mujoro said plans were already in place for conducting the elections.

He said the ECN therefore still has some time to do all the necessary pre-electoral work.

According to Mujoro, the supplementary voters' registration is expected to take place in September, while polling would be conducted at the end of November this year.

The final dates will be agreed upon by all stakeholders before they are proclaimed by the president.

"We are preparing to put in place similar levels in terms of the human capital and logistical infrastructure as witnessed last year during the presidential and National Assembly elections," he said.

Mujoro said the ECN will use the ballot paper method for the elections. This is in line with the Supreme Court judgement which declared the use of electronic voting machines without a paper audit trail unconstitutional.

The court also declared the decision by former urban and rural development minister Charles Namoloh to direct the partial implementation of the electoral law, which permitted the ECN to use electronic voting machines without a paper trail as unconstitutional.

The ECN was therefore ordered to implement parts of the law which compels them to use electronic voting machines (EVMs) with a verifiable paper trail or the manual ballot system as prescribed by the law.

Mujoro said from now on, the ECN will not use EVMs without the VVPAT (paper trail) technology, adding the commission would need huge amounts of resources to procure this technology, and time to prepare before EVMs are used in any future elections.

"Rolling out manual ballot papers to 1,3 million voters in 121 constituencies and 57 local authorities will require extensive voter education in order to reorient voters to ballot paper usage.

"The printing of ballot papers will come at a substantial cost, and the training of election officials to manage ballot paper-based elections will require a new, innovative training approach," Mujoro said.

Mujoro said the ECN would need about N$288 million to successfully conduct the 2020 regional and local authority council elections.