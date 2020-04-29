Namibia: Councillor Kandjii Free On Bail

After a weekend spent in police custody, the regional councillor of the Khomas region's Katutura Central constituency, Ambrosius Kandjii, was freed on bail following a court appearance on three charges yesterday.

Kandjii (49), who was arrested after an incident at his house in Katutura on Friday last week, was granted bail in the amount of N$3 000 when he appeared in the Windhoek Magistrate's Court in Katutura on charges of malicious damage to property, assault and pointing of a firearm.

He was granted bail after public prosecutor Victoria Likius informed magistrate Atutala Shikalepo the state was recommending bail in the amount of N$3 000.

Kandjii's case was at the same time postponed to 16 June for further investigations to be carried out.

Kandjii is charged with maliciously damaging the bonnet and windscreen of a car in Windhoek on 19 April.

He is also charged with assaulting a woman by punching her and with pointing a firearm at her at his house in Katutura late on Friday afternoon.

It has been reported the incident on Friday took place when a woman visited Kandjii's house to ask him about the distribution of food, after which an argument broke out.

After his release from custody yesterday, Kandjii said he did not want to comment on the incident as he wanted the police to be allowed to complete their investigation undisturbed.

He added, though: "People are hungry, desperate. It's not about politics - more about hunger."

He said people want to get access to the government's N$750 emergency income grant and seem to be under the impression regional councillors were keeping this money in their homes.

Kandjii was represented by Katuu Kaura during his court appearance.