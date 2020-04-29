Namibia: Two Suspected COVID-19 Cases Quarantined

THE GOVERNOR of the Kavango East region, Bonny Wakudumo, said the region has quarantined two suspected Covid-19 cases.

Wakudumo was speaking during a regional update at the Covid-19 Communication Centre on Sunday.

He said the two cases are Namibians who came from Botswana and South Africa.

"One case is of a 16-year-old who came from Botswana, and the other is a truck driver who came from South Africa through Botswana," he said.

The governor said renovations to quarantine facilities identified at Nyangana in the Ndonga Linena constituency and Popa Malaria Camp in the Mukwe constituency will start soon.

Two more facilities, the Divundu Guesthouse and the Popa Falls Resort in Divundu, have also been secured for quarantine purposes, he said.

"Consultations to secure more facilities in the urban centre is ongoing," the governor said.

According to Wakudumo, people in the region are adhering to the lockdown regulations, and law enforcement agents are on the ground to monitor this.

The governor said an awareness campaign on the pandemic is ongoing on various platforms, including a radio talk show by the governor and regional councillors. - Nampa