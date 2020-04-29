Namibia: New //Kharas Governor Vows Inclusive Approach

28 April 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Luqman Cloete

NEWLY appointed //Kharas governor Aletha Frederick vows to leave no inhabitant of this region behind.

The incoming governor says she wants //Kharas to be the region where everyone's hopes and ambitions are realised.

"It will be impossible for me to try and meet your needs, dreams and demands on my own," she says.

Frederick calls for collective efforts in tackling socio-economic challenges in the region.

She urges inhabitants of the region to set aside politics, race and gender to ensure people are not held back by poverty.

"I must serve you all - regardless of your political beliefs," she says.

For the region to be truly inclusive the focus should be on everyone's contributions, she believes.

"At times, I may disagree with your suggestions. Do not give up or get angry, but ensure next time your proposal is within the framework of the law," she says.

Frederick says it is her responsibility to ensure the implementation of the fifth National Development Plan and council strategic plans.

"Each and every government institution is supposed to contribute at regional level so we can develop into a country with industries reaching that level through and with the expertise of Namibians," she says.

"Our country's economy must also grow in such way that we can combat poverty by creating jobs for our countrymen," she says.

Fredericks says her short-term goal is to expedite the implementation of socio-economic development projects planned by her predecessors.

She has served the Swapo party as information and mobilisation secretary, and has also represented the party in the Bethanie Town Council as chairperson.

