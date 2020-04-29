Namibia: Calls to Close Border As Tomatoes Flood Market

The country's overall expected production of tomatoes and carrots in the next five months has exceeded local demand.

As a result, the Agro-Marketing and Trading Agency has recommended that borders close.

Expected production of round tomatoes for the next five months stands at 13 381 tonnes, while average domestic demand is only 2 534 tonnes.

This leaves a production surplus of 10 847 tonnes which will need a market.

Local production of jam tomatoes is expected to supply the market with 904 tonnes, exceeding the local demand of 818 tonnes.

This is according to the production forecast of Agro-Marketing and Trading Agency (Amta) for specially controlled products between 1 May and 30 September.

Production data is provided by around 90 producers of tomatoes, carrots, pumpkins and green peppers countrywide.

This forecast indicates local producers will exceed local demand, as carrot production is forecast at 1 992 tonnes, while the average domestic consumption is 1 500 tonnes.

According to Amta, data collected shows the production of round and jam tomatoes, carrots and pumpkins will be sufficient for domestic demand during the special permit period of 1 to 31 May.

Local production is, however, slacking on green pepper production.

Farmers will produce on average 124 tonnes monthly for the next five months, while the domestic demand stands at 206 tonnes.

For the next five months the country will need to import around 407 tonnes of green peppers to meet the local supply of 623 tonnes.

Local pumpkin production stands at 687 tonnes, while the average consumption is an estimated 685 tonnes.

The Namibian was told by sources in the Zambezi region pumpkins are piling up in the region as government schools, who used to buy them, are currently closed.

"It is therefore recommended that the border should be closed 100% for importation of the specially controlled crops, in line with the specially controlled products scheme, while green peppers are opened for importation on a pro-rata basis using special permits," the report states.

In terms of other monitored crops, such as spinach, sweetcorn and mushrooms, domestic production is still battling to meet local demand even though figures show local consumption is available.

The report indicated only some 11 producers are registered to produce and harvest these three crops during the period, countrywide.

The shortfall is big for mushrooms, as domestic producers are only able to produce 22 tonnes in the next five months, while the market needs 386 tonnes in the same period.

While domestic consumption for sweetcorn is estimated at 350 tonnes for this period, producers are only able to supply 201 tonnes, leaving a market shortage of 149 tonnes.

Tomatoes (round and jam tomatoes), green peppers, carrots, pumpkins, spinach, sweetcorn, mushrooms are specially controlled crops, and their production is monitored by Amta.

Whenever sufficient local production is expected, borders are closed for a period of time.

The import of controlled products require a special import permit valid for 30 days only, while the mixed fruit and vegetable import permit is valid for 90 days.

All permits are issued per consignment or truckload.