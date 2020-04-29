Namibia: Hepatitis E Deaths Spike

Namibia has been hit by a sharp spike in hepatitis E cases and deaths in informal settlements amid tackling the novel coronavirus.

Health minister Kalumbi Shangula confirmed to The Namibian that hepatitis E cases are increasing in Okuryangava, Havana and Hakahana.

"From 10 February to 5 April, the Khomas region recorded a total of 182 hepatitis E cases in Havana (40), Hakahana (19) and Okuryangava (18)," he said.

Shangula said the impact of hepatitis E on Namibia is not as devastating as that of Covid-19.

"The cumulative total of hepatitis E cases currently stands at 7 587, of which 1 937 are laboratory-confirmed, while 4 410 are epidemic-linked, and 1 240 are still being treated as suspected cases. To date hepatitis E deaths stand at 65, of which 26 are maternal deaths," he said.

While the scourge of hepatitis E is raging in the Khomas region, the Erongo region is also battling its fair share of hepatitis E-induced challenges.

"The Erongo region reported 49 cases of hepatitis E during the same period. At least 42 cases were reported at Kuisebmond, Walvis Bay, while the DRC informal settlement at Swakopmund recorded two cases," he said.

Shangula said the government is looking at a multifaceted approach to contain the disease, which has seen most informal settlements in the country at risk because of the unavailability of potable water and ablution facilities.

"We still have a multisectoral response committee in place and ongoing community-led sanitation projects. The projects in Windhoek's informal settlements have been a success, therefore, with support of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), Unicef and the ministry of agriculture, targeting informal settlements will be expanded to the other three regions in addition to Khomas," he said.

Shangula said the government supports efforts to provide communities with potable water and ablution facilities.

Health education on hand washing and the use of alcohol-based sanitisers has been intensified, he said.

According to him, efforts to improve access to sanitation will combat both hepatitis E and Covid-19.