Gambia: COVID-19 Ruptures Gambia Leagues, Football Activities

Coronavirus spate is rupturing Gambia league competitions, regional third division league championships and other football related activities since the declaration of state of public emergency and banning of gatherings due to the deadly virus.

The country's top flight league campaign entered the second round matches prior to COVID-19 outbreak with Real De Banjul topping the standings.

Marimoo and Elite United were brawling for survival in the country's premier league for another season before the league was stopped by Gambia Football Federation.

The coronavirus epidemic affected Division Two League season, regional third division league competitions and football related activities since the country discovered her first case last month.

The COVID-19 will affect the commencement of the rainy season biggest football jamboree after coronavirus outbreak halted the first and second division leagues.

Meanwhile, the country's football governing body Gambia Football Federation GFF has written to league clubs regarding the status of the current league campaign.

According to GFF, if the state of emergency is extended, the 2019-2020 Division One and Two league competitions null and void.

But if the state of emergency is not extended after the league matches will continue in June and finish in August 2020.