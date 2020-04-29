Gambia: Ginkon Foundation Donates 600 Bags of Rice to Gambians

Ginkon Development Foundation Monday donated food aid relief of six hundred bags of rice to its member community groups across the country.

The rice was purchased by Ginkon Real Housing Estate from profits of its business under the leadership of chief executive officer, Kebba Madi Bojang.

Beneficiary communities include Nawleru, Foni Jarrol, Foni Bondali, Foni Kansala, Brikama, Wassu, Wuli Chamoi Bundaw, Sinchu Gidong, Sinchu Wurong, Sinchu Mbye Kunda, Sandu Mbye Kunda, Kiang East and Nyofelleh.

Speaking at the handing over ceremony held in Jambur, public relations officer, Yusupha Jammeh said everyone should contribute his/her quota towards the development of the country.

He explained that the Foundation has supported many communities across the country, ranging from electricity extension, provision of boreholes and solar system, milling machines, construction of markets, education market and health.

"I understand that the government alone cannot do everything for the people and this was why we came in to do our quota," he declared.

Program officer, Lamin Konateh said the foundation is established to render services to people of this country irrespective of their political affiliation. He expressed their willingness to continue the generosity for Gambian people.

Sainey Manneh, chairman Ginkon Brothers and Sisters said as citizens, they should all work together for the development of the nation, revealing that they have other initiatives in the pipeline before the end of Ramadan.

Aja Musu Drammeh, Ginkon women chairperson observed that lives and livelihood is currently hard across the globe as a result of COVID-19 and the lockdown. "Help the needy if you have the means and don't wait for government because we are one Gambia," she stated.

Momodou Bojang, Managing Director of Ginkon Real Housing Estate highlighted that the gesture is not political but assistance to needy Gambians.

Kebba Madi Bojang, chief executive officer of Ginkon Real Housing Estate urged Gambians to unite as the country cannot develop in the absence of unity.