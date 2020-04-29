Uganda: Nagrc Boss, Three Others Remanded Over Corruption

The Executive Director of National Animal Genetic Centre and Data Bank (NAGRC&DB), Dr Charles Lagu and three others have been charged with corruption related offences and remanded to Kitalya and Kigo government prisons.

Lagu, 44, has been charged jointly with his procurement officer, Ezekiel Philp Mukanini, 31, animal husbandry officer, Olivious Komujuni, 27 and the director Nauruma holdings Ltd, Emmanuel Rumanzi Kafute, 37.

These are charged with four counts of abuse of office, causing financial loss and conspiracy to defraud, which they denied before Makindye Court Chief Magistrate, Ms Prosy Katushabe.

The three men have been remanded to Kitalya government prison while the lady has been remanded to Kigo government prison since Kitalya doesn't take in female suspects.

The chief magistrate has ordered both the state and defence led by McDusman Kabega to file their written submissions and return to court on May 5, 2020 for a ruling on bail application they filed.

Prosecution states that the four with others still at large between October 2018 and January 2019 at NAGRC&DB offices in Entebbe and Kiruhura District, conspired to defraud government Shs54,400,000 through a fictitious procurement of supply and delivery of 1000kg and 600kg of Chloris Gayana to Nshaara Ranch and Sanga field stations respectively.

Prosecution contends that Lagu on October 15, 2018, abused the authority of his office and caused a financial loss of Shs51,136,000 by effecting the said illegal procurement.

Rumanzi is charged with obtaining Shs51,136,000 by falsely pretending that they had delivered the supplies, yet the said Gayana was obtained from Ruhengere station, a government firm.

Mukanini is said to have irregularly initiated the procurement and delivery of the supplies worth Shs54,400,000 between October 15 and December 16, 2018.

Komujuni who was overseeing the Chloris Gayana at Ruhengere field station in Kiruhura District unlawfully released 1600kg of Chloris Gayana kept at the Ruhengere store, a property of her employer to Neruma holdings on December 5, 2018.