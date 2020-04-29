Tanzania: COVID-19 - Tanzania's Cases Soar to 480 With Six New Deaths

Dar es Salaam — The number of COVID-19 cases in Tanzania has today jumped to 480 after 196 people tested positive of the novel coronavirus, the figures include those that had been announced by the Zanzibar Minister of Health.

Making the announcement, the Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa said the country had also registered six more deaths bringing the number of fatalities to 16 since the virus was first recorded in Tanzania over a month ago.

According to the Premier, of the 196 new cases 174 are from Tanzania Mainland whereas 22 are from Zanzibar.

The Prime minister also announced that the numbers of those who have recovered from the virus now stood at 167 from 48, out of those who have healed 36 are from Zanzibar whereas 83 are from Mainland Tanzania.

He called on the general public to stop disseminating false information on the deaths because not every death has to be related to coronavirus.

