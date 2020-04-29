Malawi: Mutharika Under Pressure to Fire 2 Ministers

Photo: Anton Novoderezhkin/TASS Host Photo Agency
Malawi's President Peter Mutharika ahead of the official welcoming ceremony by Russian President Vladimir Putin for the heads of state and government of states participating in the 2019 Russia-Africa Summit in Sochi, Russia, 23 October 2019.
29 April 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

President Peter Mutharika is under intense pressure to fire two Cabinet ministers following a leaked video clip exposing them on issues of allowances.

Minister of Health Jappie Mhango and Minister Botomani were caught on camera discussing allowances scandal

Health Minister Jappie Mhango and Information Minister Mark Botomani attempted to lie on hefty allowances they receive on a daily basis.

The two were unaware that the microphone was on when they discussed how to crookedly hide the allowance issue.

But Malawians have taken up on various social media platforms asking Mutharika to fire them if they cannot resign themselves.

This is in regard to their involvement in the restructured special cabinet committee on the coronavirus pandemic.

Botomani, the government spokesperson has on several occasions vehemently denied pocketing allowances for doing their work in relation to the pandemic.

He has since asked for more time before commenting on the matter.

https://www.nyasatimes.com/wp-content/uploads/VID-20200428-WA0075.mp4

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print

0shares

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Boko Haram Sustains Operations Through Trade in Smoked Fish
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.