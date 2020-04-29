Malawi: Mutharika Under Pressure to Fire 2 Ministers

Malawi's President Peter Mutharika ahead of the official welcoming ceremony by Russian President Vladimir Putin for the heads of state and government of states participating in the 2019 Russia-Africa Summit in Sochi, Russia, 23 October 2019.

President Peter Mutharika is under intense pressure to fire two Cabinet ministers following a leaked video clip exposing them on issues of allowances.

Minister of Health Jappie Mhango and Minister Botomani were caught on camera discussing allowances scandal

Health Minister Jappie Mhango and Information Minister Mark Botomani attempted to lie on hefty allowances they receive on a daily basis.

The two were unaware that the microphone was on when they discussed how to crookedly hide the allowance issue.

But Malawians have taken up on various social media platforms asking Mutharika to fire them if they cannot resign themselves.

This is in regard to their involvement in the restructured special cabinet committee on the coronavirus pandemic.

Botomani, the government spokesperson has on several occasions vehemently denied pocketing allowances for doing their work in relation to the pandemic.

He has since asked for more time before commenting on the matter.

https://www.nyasatimes.com/wp-content/uploads/VID-20200428-WA0075.mp4

