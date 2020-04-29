Malawi Supreme Court Judges in Seclusion to Write Election Case Appeal Ruling

Chief Justice Andrew Nyirenda and other six judges of of the Malawi Supreme Court of Appea are in seclusion writing the presidential election nullification appeal ruling.

Chief Justice Andrew Nyirenda alongside six other justices of appeal, hold the key for Malawi fresh elections

High Court and Supreme Court spokesperson Agnes Patemba has confirmed that the seven-judge panel of the Malawi Supreme Court of Appeal are in camp at an undisclosed location.

"They are on camp because they do not want disturbances. They want to come up with a thoroughly researched ruling," she said.

She could however not say exactly when the Supreme Court judges would come up with the ruling, saying they have a lot of work to do.

"They are looking at 132 grounds of appeal. This is not an easy task," she said.

She however said the judges are mindful that this is the judgment all Malawians are waiting for and would do all they can to deliver it "as soon as possible."

Chief Justice said the court, whose decision will set a precedent in interpretation of electoral laws and define management of future elections, will in due course communicate to the parties the date of judgement.

If Nyirenda alongside six other justices of appeal Edward Twea, Frank Kapanda, Lovemore Chikopa, Rezine Mzikamanda, Anaclet Chipeta and Anthony Kamanga upholds the Constituiton Court (ConCourt) judgement, the fresh election will proceed and if it overturns it, there will be no election.

In their judgement, the ConCourt judges comprising Healey Potani, Dingiswayo Madise, Ivy Kamanga, Redson Kapindu and Mike Tembo unanimously ruled that President Peter Mutharika was not duly elected because there were irregularities and he did not attain the majority vote.

The ConCourt ordered another election on July 2, the firing of the Malawi Electoral Commission commissioners as well as that a winner in the election should have 50+1 be votes.

