Malawi Government Clarifies On Cabinet Ministers COVID-19 Allowances

Government has denied reports that the dissolved Special Cabinet Committee on Coronavirus has been drawing huge allowances for the cause, saying they are to be paid their official rate.

Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Disaster Management Affairs Wilson Moleni: No allowances yet paid

This comes barely days after the social media was awash with reports that cabinet ministers in the Committee receive up to K450 000 as their risk allowance and members of parliament from parliamentary committees on social welfare, health and media are also pocketing K350 000 as their risk allowance.

Meanwhile, government, through the responsible Ministry of Disaster Management Affairs and Public Events, has, through its official Facebook and Twitter pages, quashed the unfounded claims.

The post states that Honourable Ministers and Members of Parliament from Media, Health, Social and Community Affairs committees are currently visiting councils to assess the multi-sectoral preparedness of the councils to Covid-19 and also appreciate threats or risks that are at the councils in the wake of the pandemic.

Ministry of Disaster Management Affairs and Public Events said it is yet to pay the official rate for Cabinet Ministers.

"Against the reported rates, the official rate for cabinet ministers is K70, 000 per day and K60, 000 per day for Hon. Members of Parliament," reads the post.

It has also been learnt that the Ministry of Disaster Management Affairs and Public Events has not been paying Cabinet Ministers any allowances for their work under Covid-19 response operations.

Meanwhile, President Arthur Peter Mutharika has announced setting up of a presidential taskforce which will be chaired by cabinet ministers and medical doctor.

Mutharika has since congratulated Leader of Opposition in Parliamentary, Lobin Lowe, for accepting to be part of the task force.

