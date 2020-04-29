Mauritius: COVID-19 - Government Reassures Citizens That Situation Is Under Control

press release

Government will gradually relax lockdown rules in the wake of falling Covid-19 cases and reassures the population that the situation regarding the evolution of Covid-19 in Mauritius is under control.

The spokesperson of the National Communication Committee on the Covid-19, Dr Zouberr Joomaye, made this statement during the daily press briefing this evening at the New Treasury Building in Port Louis. He appealed to citizens to act in a responsible manner and to trust the system put in place regarding the testing of suspected Covid-19 cases including frontliners.

Moreover, with regard to the Covid-19 testing, Dr Joomaye reiterated that both the PCR tests and the rapid antigen tests are being carried out within the established norms and standards under the set protocol. As at date, 15 893 PCR tests have been carried out including 615 tests conducted within the last 24 hours. As for the rapid antigen tests, 14 305 frontliners have been screened so far, he added.

Regarding the anti-influenza exercise for the winter season 2020, which has resumed today, he stated that some 6 119 persons have already been vaccinated.

Covid-19 statistics:

Positive Covid-19 cases stand at 332

Thirteen active cases in Mauritius

Number of successfully treated patients stand at 306

Ten Covid-19 related deaths have been registered

Twenty-nine passengers are under quarantine

#ResOuLakaz #BeSafeMoris