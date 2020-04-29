Mauritius: COVID-19 - Government Reassures Citizens That Situation Is Under Control

29 April 2020
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)
press release

Government will gradually relax lockdown rules in the wake of falling Covid-19 cases and reassures the population that the situation regarding the evolution of Covid-19 in Mauritius is under control.

The spokesperson of the National Communication Committee on the Covid-19, Dr Zouberr Joomaye, made this statement during the daily press briefing this evening at the New Treasury Building in Port Louis. He appealed to citizens to act in a responsible manner and to trust the system put in place regarding the testing of suspected Covid-19 cases including frontliners.

Moreover, with regard to the Covid-19 testing, Dr Joomaye reiterated that both the PCR tests and the rapid antigen tests are being carried out within the established norms and standards under the set protocol. As at date, 15 893 PCR tests have been carried out including 615 tests conducted within the last 24 hours. As for the rapid antigen tests, 14 305 frontliners have been screened so far, he added.

Regarding the anti-influenza exercise for the winter season 2020, which has resumed today, he stated that some 6 119 persons have already been vaccinated.

Covid-19 statistics:

Positive Covid-19 cases stand at 332

Thirteen active cases in Mauritius

Number of successfully treated patients stand at 306

Ten Covid-19 related deaths have been registered

Twenty-nine passengers are under quarantine

#ResOuLakaz #BeSafeMoris

Read the original article on Government of Mauritius.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Government of Mauritius. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Government of Mauritius

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Boko Haram Sustains Operations Through Trade in Smoked Fish
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.