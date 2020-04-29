Nigeria: Davido to Donate Proceeds of New Song 'D&g' to COVID-19 Research

Nigerian music star, 'Davido' Adeleke, says he would donate all the proceeds from his new song to support international fashion house, Dolce & Gabbana's Coronavirus Research Fund.

The video which was released on Friday is titled 'D & G' and features popular American singer, Summer Walker.

The singer said the decision to send all the proceeds from the video to the COVID-19 research was due to his personal experience.

The singer announced that his fiancee, Chioma Rowland, tested positive for coronavirus on March 27.

The singer later announced that she tested negative for the virus on April 20.

"I was on tour, she was in London with my son. When we all came back to Nigeria, we were, like, because we have travel history, I think it's best we get tested," he told CNN in an interview.

"We had no symptoms. Nobody in the house had symptoms. Out of all 34 of us, that got tested, she was the only one that came out positive, which was crazy to us."

Chioma has since recovered and Davido said she never exhibited any symptoms.

Davido, who lives in Lagos, Nigeria, also said his family donated about N507million to the federal government in Nigeria and also distributed over 6,000 bags of rice across Osun State.

"People are really going through a hard time," he continued. "This is the first time something like this has paused the whole world. A lot of people out here make money from day to day, like, surviving day to day pay. That's not possible because we all have to stay inside."

Dolce & Gabbana Coronavirus Research fund

According to Forbes, Dolce & Gabbana

was at the forefront of exploring the science behind COVID-19 in the hopes of finding a cure and treatment.

One of the doctors the Italian luxury fashion is working closely with is one of the researchers that isolated the SARS virus. Their approach is to continue to give ongoing and lasting support until the cure is found.

An important donation is to Humanitas University in support of a study coordinated by Prof. Mantovani, aiming to clarify the responses of the immune system to Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, in cooperation with virologists Elisa Vicenzi and Massimo Clementi of San Raffaele Vita-Salute University.