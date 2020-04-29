Somalia: At Least 10 Dead, Thousands Displaced in New Wave of Floods in Bari

29 April 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Atleast 10 people died on Tuesday after floods hit Qardho town in Somalias northern region of Bari, an official confirmed.

Said Osman, governor of Qardho town told reporters that torrential rains which lasted for 24 hours caused casualties an and damages to the population.

"I am Covid-19 Positive" Somali Journalist Abdiaziz Africa Says

Somalia Community in UK hard hit by COVID19 as top basket baller joins list of deceased

No end of infection in sight as Somalia COVID19 figures clock 480

"At least 10 people have died after floods wreaked havoc in the town and more than 20 others injured and are now getting treatment in a hospital," Osman said adding that the death toll may rise as they are still exploring the extent of the damage.

Residents said there were heavy heavy rains in town. "Last night it was terrible, many houses including my house was destroyed." Said a resident.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Dalsan Radio

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Boko Haram Sustains Operations Through Trade in Smoked Fish
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.