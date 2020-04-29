Somalia: At Least 10 Dead, Thousands Displaced in New Wave of Floods in Bari

Atleast 10 people died on Tuesday after floods hit Qardho town in Somalias northern region of Bari, an official confirmed.

Said Osman, governor of Qardho town told reporters that torrential rains which lasted for 24 hours caused casualties an and damages to the population.

"At least 10 people have died after floods wreaked havoc in the town and more than 20 others injured and are now getting treatment in a hospital," Osman said adding that the death toll may rise as they are still exploring the extent of the damage.

Residents said there were heavy heavy rains in town. "Last night it was terrible, many houses including my house was destroyed." Said a resident.