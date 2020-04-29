Namibia: Dams in Better Condition At End of Rainy Season

NAMIBIA'S rainy season is coming to an end at the close of April with nearly all of the country's major dams storing substantially more water than a year ago.

Except for the Naute Dam near Keetmanshoop and the Omaruru Delta Dam close to Henties Bay, the current levels of all of the surface water reservoirs managed by the Namibia Water Corporation are markedly higher now than near the end of April 2019.

According to NamWater's latest weekly update on the country's dam levels, the Von Bach, Swakoppoort and Omatako dams, from which water is supplied to Windhoek, Okahandja and other central areas of the country, were filled to 82,3% of their combined storage capacity on Monday - more than four times as much as the dams' combined level of 19,6% a year ago.

The three dams, which have a combined storage capacity of 154,5 million cubic metres, are now holding 127 million cubic metres of water. A year ago, the three dams were storing 30,3 million cubic metres of water.

The Hardap Dam near Mariental received an inflow of about 923 000 cubic metres of water over the past week, bringing its contents to 131,4 million cubic metres - 44,6% of its storage capacity - on Monday. The dam's level was just under 23% a year ago.

Having also had an inflow of water over the past week, the Naute Dam south of Keetmanshoop was filled to 86,7% of its capacity on Monday, while it stood at 82,4% at the start of last week.

Dam levels on Monday as reported by NamWater, with the dams' levels a year ago in brackets, are:

Swakoppoort 86% (14,8%)

Von Bach 96,3% (44%)

Omatako 61,5% (0%)

Hardap 61,5% (0%)

Naute 86,7% (92,4%)

Oanob 95% (50,7%)

Dreihuk 15,2% (0,6%)

Bondels 44,7% (0%)

Otjivero Main 57% (3,4%)

Otjivero Silt 15,3% (0%)

Tilda Viljoen 38% (3,6%)

Daan Viljoen 59,5% (1,9%)

Olushandja 28,5% (15%)

Omaruru Delta 0% (0%)

Friedenau 45% (27,5%)

Goreangab 100,3% (100,2%)