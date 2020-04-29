Namibia: Wage Subsidy to Avoid Retrenchments

THE government has intervened to stop mass retrenchments in several sectors, by contributing 17% of the private sector wage bill for three months.

These include the aviation, tourism and construction sectors, and employers must not retrench workers between April and June or effect salary cuts of more than 50%.

The Ministry of Finance, in collaboration with the Social Security Commission (SSC), announced this initiative yesterday.

Finance minister Iipumbu Shiimi explained the programme is designed to save jobs and estimated that 7 900 employers in the three chosen sectors, who have 65 420 employees, would be assisted.

The budget for the programme is N$653 million, with the finance ministry contributing N$400 million and the SSC N$253 million.

The SSC will also provide a three-month contribution break to the selected sectors, which, when combined with the N$150 million wage subsidy, equates to 25% of beneficiaries' wage bill.

Shiimi said those who are not in good standing should not benefit from this programme, referring to employers who have not been paying their SSC subscription fees.

This mainly includes employers operating in the informal and semi-formal sector.

The initiative will also not cater for past retrenchments, but stop any further job losses.

SSC spokesperson Unomengi Kauapirura acknowledged that retrenchments had happened before after companies claimed measures against the pandemic had rendered their businesses not viable to shoulder wage bills as cash flow stagnated.

However, she said now that the government is on board, they found some funds to cushion employers against the impact of Covid-19.

Kauapirura said the affected companies in the three sectors will have to apply for the cash injection with proof of their loss of income and their wage bill.

The scheme will serve a dual purpose: firstly to discourage employers from retrenching employees in the short term, and secondly, to provide support for individuals who have suffered a loss of income as a result of the Covid-19 shock.

Funds left from the wage subsidy would be channelled towards an affected employees programme for individuals who have suffered a loss of income as a result of the pandemic.

This will be a grant for those who have been registered with the SSC at 1 February 2020 and with proof of loss of income related to Covid-19.

Applicants should earn less than N$50 000 annually and will only receive 50% of their salary, but not less than N$1 000 per month for April, May and June.

This grant excludes individuals who are receiving benefits through other state initiatives. The affected employees programme will cater for between 56 000 and 117 000 applicants.

Applications for both schemes should be done on the SSC website and not at the Ministry of Finance.

The first payments will be made during the first week of May.

The processing of grants will depend on the timely provision of required documentation.

Email: [email protected]