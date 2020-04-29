Namibia: Only Four Informal Markets to Open in Windhoek

URBAN and rural development minister Erastus Uutoni says the city will only open four open markets during the course of the week.

Those that will be allowed to operate include Oshetu market at the Katutura Single Quarters, Soweto market, Nangenda Kaduuluma market in Wanaheda and the Lyeeta open market in Okuryangava.

The informal markets were closed as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, and Namibia reporting 16 confirmed cases.

Speaking at the Covid-19 briefing in Windhoek this morning, Uutoni said there are a total of 18 open markets and the city wanted to have them all open but due to the cost involved, that would not be possible.

The minister further noted that the four to be opened would call for traders and vendors to work on a rotational basis.

"While these four open up this week, we will gradually work at opening up the other markets in the coming weeks because these four cannot cater to all the needs of this large population. The City of Windhoek should engage the vendors and traders and inform them that all markets won't open, and call on them to register and start working on a rotational basis. I am encouraging councillors to open more markets but first engage the community and see where to set up a market," he said.

Uutoni added that a large number of people survive by operating in open markets, but noted that the decision to reopen these markets was not an easy one, seeing that the Covid-19 outbreak is not yet over.

"In order to reduce the financial burden on the government, we decided to open these markets. We also want our people who work at open markets to operate so that they can provide for themselves," he said.

The minister further said the rules of reopening the markets and meeting health standards also apply to the rest of the regions.

Speaking at the same platform this morning, City of Windhoek mayor Fransina Kahungu said the Covid-19 pandemic may have presented opportunities for the markets to be vacant and the city could properly clean them.

"Regarding the Oshetu market, we were given approval by the health ministry to allow it to open as we met the standards. We consulted intensively on the reopening of these markets with traders themselves," she said.

Deputy health minister Esther Muinjangue during the information session reiterated that the reason the markets were closed is because of the number of people who congregate there.

"Reopening of the markets had to meet a number of standards such as disinfecting the markets, ensure there was water, (and that) ablution facilities are working. Additionally, informal traders had to be taught on hygiene and education and training was provided to them. Markets attract a number of people and we decided sellers should rotate in order to practice social distancing, by minimising crowds," she said.

[email protected]