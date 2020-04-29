Namibia: Pension Funds Still Safe

29 April 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Lazarus Amukeshe

THE pension funds regulator has said while the effect of Covid-19 on individuals' retirement savings is yet to be determined, funds remain solid.

"The pension fund industry remained financially sound during the period under review, with funding levels above the required limit," said the regulator.

The Namibia Financial Institutions Supervisory Authority and the Bank of Namibia issued a stability assessment report, saying Namibian financial institutions are still safe. The stability report covers banks, pension funds, medical aid providers and insurance companies.

The conclusion on all the above institutions is: "Financial systems remained sound and resilient in 2019, despite unfavourable domestic and global economic conditions."

As of 2019, pension funds had assets worth N$173,4 billion.

While the asset base of the funds is still solid, their significant exposure to equities has raised concerns.

"Looking ahead, circumstances in 2020 are unfavourable with investment income likely to decline," the report said.

The pension funds industry still invested most of its assets outside of Namibia, with geographical exposure at 41% in Namibia, 35,5% offshore and 23,5% in the Common Monetary Area countries.

Email: [email protected]

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Namibian

Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Boko Haram Sustains Operations Through Trade in Smoked Fish
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.