Rwanda: Govt Issues Guidelines for Disposal of Face Masks

29 April 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Hugues Mugemana

The Government has announced rules that will guide the disposal of face masks as it moves to protect the environment.

As of Tuesday April 28, Rwanda had reported 212 cases of coronavirus, of which 95 have recovered. Globally, coronavirus infections have exceeded the 3 million mark.

As part of the measures to contain the virus spread, Rwanda instituted a directive which requires all people to wear face masks when going out for essential services or activities.

The move raised conservation challenges, prompting Rwanda Environment Management Authority (REMA) to introduce guidelines to cushion the environment from potential harm.

REMA says that solid waste must be sorted, collected and transported to appropriate destinations in accordance with the laws.

According to REMA, therefore, used face masks must be isolated from other wastes-in households and offices.

"It's prohibited to dispose anywhere, burn or mix with other municipal solid waste the used face masks," reads part of the guidelines.

The document adds that the waste should be disposed of in a dry place exclusively used for the face masks disposal within people's homes, workspaces or at any other essential service provider's space and that they should be within a 4-meter distance from people's activities or sleeping area.

Among other directives, the place must not be used again before being disinfected with appropriate sanitary products.

In addition, the document states, the waste must not be within children's reach and must be conserved well until it is transported to the sellers of those face masks, at any healthcare centre or pharmacy.

"Those allowed to sell the face masks, healthcare centres as well as pharmacies must prepare a collection point of used face masks with the help of the... from where they will be disposed of in a way that won't have adverse effects to the environment," the document further reads.

Rwanda is still under lockdown in a bid to contain the spread of COVID-19, but it's anticipated that wearing face masks will be mandatory even after the lockdown is eased.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Boko Haram Sustains Operations Through Trade in Smoked Fish
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.