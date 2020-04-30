Rwanda: Govt Issues Guidelines for Disposal of Face Masks

The Government has announced rules that will guide the disposal of face masks as it moves to protect the environment.

As of Tuesday April 28, Rwanda had reported 212 cases of coronavirus, of which 95 have recovered. Globally, coronavirus infections have exceeded the 3 million mark.

As part of the measures to contain the virus spread, Rwanda instituted a directive which requires all people to wear face masks when going out for essential services or activities.

The move raised conservation challenges, prompting Rwanda Environment Management Authority (REMA) to introduce guidelines to cushion the environment from potential harm.

REMA says that solid waste must be sorted, collected and transported to appropriate destinations in accordance with the laws.

According to REMA, therefore, used face masks must be isolated from other wastes-in households and offices.

"It's prohibited to dispose anywhere, burn or mix with other municipal solid waste the used face masks," reads part of the guidelines.

The document adds that the waste should be disposed of in a dry place exclusively used for the face masks disposal within people's homes, workspaces or at any other essential service provider's space and that they should be within a 4-meter distance from people's activities or sleeping area.

Among other directives, the place must not be used again before being disinfected with appropriate sanitary products.

In addition, the document states, the waste must not be within children's reach and must be conserved well until it is transported to the sellers of those face masks, at any healthcare centre or pharmacy.

"Those allowed to sell the face masks, healthcare centres as well as pharmacies must prepare a collection point of used face masks with the help of the... from where they will be disposed of in a way that won't have adverse effects to the environment," the document further reads.

Rwanda is still under lockdown in a bid to contain the spread of COVID-19, but it's anticipated that wearing face masks will be mandatory even after the lockdown is eased.