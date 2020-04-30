Nigeria: Coronavirus - Nigeria Records 196 Cases, Seven Deaths On Wednesday

Nigeria on Wednesday recorded 196 cases of coronavirus, its highest daily figure since the first case was recorded in February.

Before Wednesday's cases, the highest daily figure was 195 recorded on Tuesday.

The country also recorded seven deaths from the disease on Wednesday, bringing the total number of deaths to 51 from 44 on Tuesday.

These details were provided late Wednesday night by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on its Twitter handle.

"196 new cases of #COVID19 reported; 87-Lagos 24-Kano 18-Gombe 17-Kaduna 16-FCT 10-Katsina 8-Sokoto 7-Edo 6-Borno 1-Yobe 1-Ebonyi 1-Adamawa.

"As at 11:55pm 29th April- 1728 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Discharged: 307 Deaths: 51," the health agency wrote.

The 196 cases on Wednesday brings the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 1,728 including 307 patients who have been discharged after recovery, and the 51 deaths.

The States

One new state, Yobe, has reported a case for the first time since the beginning of the outbreak in February, bringing to 34, the states in Nigeria with at least a case of the disease.

A breakdown of all the 1,728 cases shows that Lagos State has so far reported 931 cases, followed by FCT - 174, Kano - 139, Borno - 59, Gombe - 64, Ogun - 50, Osun - 34, Katsina - 40, Edo - 37, Bauchi - 29, Oyo - 21,Sokoto - 27, Kaduna - 32, Akwa Ibom - 12, Kwara - 11, Ekiti, Taraba and Ondo - 8, Delta and Rivers - 7, Enugu - 3, Jigawa - 7, Niger - 2, Ebonyi - 2, Adamawa - 2, Abia - 2, and Zamfara - 4. Benue, Anambra, Plateau, Bayelsa,, Kebbi, Nasarawa Yobe and Imo have one case each.

Ease of lockdown

Although more new infections are being detected in the country, the federal government on Monday eased the lockdown measures which had been in place in three cities - Abuja, Ogun and FCT. Instead , the government adopted other measures to contain the spread of the disease in the country.

The ease is expected to commence next Monday (May 4), and would be done in phases for the next six weeks.

The Director General, NCDC, Chikwe Ihekweazu, said it is critical for Nigerians to adhere to these measures to prevent COVID-19 spread.

The new measures are: daily curfew from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., mandatory use of face masks, ban on social and religious gathering and restricted inter-state travel.

He urged Nigerians to also observe physical distancing as it is an effective way to limit the spread of COVID-19

"It is important to maintain a distance of 2 metres from others at all times. Let's all take responsibility and adhere to guidelines put in place by authorities so that we can soon resume normal activities, he said.