Nigeria: Coronavirus - Father Locks Out Son Who Returned From Lagos

A transmission electron micrograph of a SARS-CoV-2 virus particle, isolated from a patient. Image captured and color-enhanced at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility in Fort Detrick, Maryland.

A retired Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) official has denied his son access into their home in Ekiti State, over fears of contracting the dreaded coronavirus .

He rather insisted that a comprehensive test be carried out on the son, who just returned from Lagos, to ascertain his COVID-19 status. Lagos is currently the epicentre of the raging pandemic.

A video that circulated on the social media showed the retired official, Femi Adeoye, an indigene of Osi Ekiti, insisting that his son, Babafemi Adeoye, who left Lagos despite the lockdown measures, must be isolated by the government for 14 days.

Enraged father

In the video, the father, who was interacting with an unknown official, said he warned his son not to travel but he did not listen. "He is my son, I sent him to the university but I am not comfortable with the test taken and I can't stand the risk of COVID-19."

Since the wake of coronavirus in Nigeria, majority of the citizens have been forced to stay at home in order to contain the spread.

The federal government, in its quest to contain the spread of the virus, announced a series of measures to restrict movement.

Currently, Nigeria is trying to reduce the rate of community-level transmission of the virus.

As at today, Nigeria has 1532 confirmed cases of coronavirus, 255 discharged and 44 deaths recorded.

Meanwhile, Mr Adeoye, in the video, said his son disobeyed him by travelling to Lagos despite his instructions.

"Despite the fact that he is my son, I cannot risk COVID-19. I also gave him instruction not to travel but he did. I've been here since yesterday morning to make complaints to the security (officials)," he said.

Mr Adeoye said he had had reported the incidents to relevant authorities insisting that until the son is cleared by the state, "I will not allow him into the house."

"The fact that he came from Lagos, I don't want his case to be like that of the pregnant woman that threw Ekiti State into confusion two weeks ago," the angry man said. "I am a disciplined person and that was why I started this process since yesterday. I don't want the issue to boomerang and many people will die like the case of Kano."

How I got into Ekiti - Distraught son

Meanwhile, the unnamed government official, while interacting with the son, asked why he came back despite his father's warning. He also asked him how he got into Ekiti despite the numeorus checkpoints.

In his response, Mr Adeoye said he spent N12,000 from Lagos to get to Ekiti. The normal fare by road between the two states is less than N4000.

"I had to find my way and use the small alternatives I have. About 12 passengers were on the bus. I paid in total (N)12,000 from Lagos to Ado-Ekiti. I will look for another alternative (place to stay) since I'm an indigene of this town.

The elder Adeoye who maintained a safe physical distance from his son and the official in the video said "there is no place for the son to self-isolate (quarantine) in his house". He then reversed his car and drove off.

An effort to speak with Mr Adeoye was unsuccessful as he did not pick his calls and also did not respond to the messages sent across to him.

State reacts

Meanwhile, the state government has reacted to the development.

Muyiwa Olumilua, Commissioner for Information, commended the elder Adeoye for his strict stance.

"Mr Adeoye epitomises the Ekiti ethos of selflessness, which places greater premium on the collective good of the society above personal and emotional considerations. This is the core of the Values Orientation policy of the Fayemi-led Administration," the commisoner said in a statement late Wednesday.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Coronavirus By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He also said the video was recorded about four days ago, "by one of the security men attached to the Fajuyi Pavilion, where the Enforcement Taskforce uses as its base for coordination of daily operations."

The commissioner, however, said the security man "who recorded the encounter is neither a health worker, nor qualified or authorised to determine the health status of the young man".

"So, none of his actions or misstatements reflect the capacity or preparedness of the State Taskforce to combat the COVID-19 virus," Mr Olumilua added.

The official said the young man has been in the custody of the state for the past four days.

"He has since been taken to one of the designated quarantine centres, where he would be for 14 days, in line with laid down procedure that dictates that anyone who sneaks into the State, would be quarantined for fourteen (14) days, at their own cost," he explained.