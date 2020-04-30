Tanzania: NMB Donates 30m/ - for Zanzibar COVID-19 Fight

NMB Bank has donated 30m/- to Zanzibar government towards the Island's fight against the spread of coronavirus.

Handing over the donation recently in Ugunja, the NMB Bank Zanzibar branch, Abdallah Duchi said the assistance was part of their support to the government and community to address challenges and calamities, which strike in the society.

Mr Duchi noted that it has been a culture of the bank to support the community in challenges it faces, especially in health sector because health of an individual is the basis of his/her efforts to venture in any economic development.

He said for the bank to continue doing business in public, it must rely on clients who are healthy in the community.

He told the Zanzibar Second Vice-President, Ambassador Seif Ali Iddi, that the bank has donated 30m/- in a cheque form, and that the bank is ready any moment to give support, where necessary.

Receiving the donation, Ambassador Iddi, applauded the bank saying it is one of the financial institutions which has communities in mind.

He said the bank wisely uses its profit to assist the community in its development projects, citing addressing coronavirus that is a threat to society health.

"I commend NMB bank management for deciding to release the 30m/- and it is a good move in supporting the government fight against Covid-119, and we ask you to continue with the spirit," said the Second Vice-President.

However, he asked the public to respect and follow guidelines issued by health professionals on how to tame spread of the disease, saying: "May I ask you (the public) to stick to guidelines released by health professionals including regularly washing hands and wearing masks, because doing that you will limit and avoid contracting the disease."