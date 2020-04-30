Tanzania: Dar es Salaam Court Issues Arrest Warrant for Zitto Kabwe

29 April 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Hadija Jumanne

Dar es Salaam — The Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court has today April 29 issued an arrest warrant for Kigoma Urban MP and ACT- Wazalendo leader Zitto Kabwe for failure to appear in court.

The warrant was issued by Resident Magistrate Huruma Shahidi who presided over the case which was set to schedule a date for the ruling

Mr Kabwe faces charges of sedition which the court has all the same scheduled for ruling on May 29, 2020.

Mr Kabwe faces three seditious charges, which he is allegedly committed on October 28, 2018 during a press conference held in Dr es Salaam.

Mr Kabwe was for the first time brought before the court on November 2, 2018 charged with incitement.

Prior to his arraignment, the firebrand politician was arrested and spent two days in cell after he claimed that 100 people were killed in clashes between herders and police in Kigoma.

Copyright © 2020 The Citizen. All rights reserved.

