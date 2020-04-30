Tanzania: District to Provide Bussiness Licences Electronically

29 April 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

CHALINZE District Council in Coast Region will soon start providing business license electronically after received Information and Communication Technology (ICT) equipment's from Business Registration and Licensing Agency (BRELA).

Speaking during the handover ceremony in Dar es Salaam, Acting Head of License Department in BRELA, Peter Riwa said Chalinze will be the third council to provide business license electronically after they get the ICT equipment's.

"After this handover ceremony this council will be the third among district council that provide business license electronically after Ilala Municipal Council in Dar es Salaam and Mwanza City Council," said Riwa.

Riwa also mentioned equipment's that were given by BRELA as three lap tops, normal computer, one printing machines, three mobile phone, two modem and one scanner.

On his side, Acting Head of Copy Right Department Seka Kasera said the aim is to make sure BRELA equip all regions with ICT facilities around the country.

"We are very organized for those district council which have no ICT equipment's BRELA will help them and for those councils which have the capacity to buy such ICT equipment's we urge them to start provide business licence electronically and it is our hope that all district council in the country will follow this direction," said Kasera.

He said the new system will help to reduce bureaucracy, complains, corruptions and minimize time for people to get their license adding that by using this system business community will enjoy because there will be no wastage of time any more.

Chalinze District Council Representative, Samson Morris, applauded BRELA for the donation and promised that they will the equipment's for the intended purposes.

"This new system will help business community in our district especially those who comes from remote areas and they will save some cost they were using to come in town for follow up of their business license," he said.

BRELA introduced the system of providing business license which intended to cover Mwanza City Council, Ilala Municipal Council and Bukoba, Mafinga Township, Karagwe District and Chalinze.

