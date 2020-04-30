Rwanda: Three Recover From Coronavirus as 13 New Cases Are Reported

Rwanda's confirmed COVID-19 cases now stand at 225 after 13 new cases were recorded on Wednesday, April 29.

The new cases were drawn from 1,705 samples that were tested in the last 24 hours.

The country hasn't recorded any fatalities and 98 people have so far recovered.

29.04.2020 Amakuru Mashya kuri Koronavirusi COVID-19 / Update on COVID-19 Coronavirus / Mise à Jour sur le Coronavirus COVID-19 pic.twitter.com/use4bU37jh

- Ministry of Health | Rwanda (@RwandaHealth) April 29, 2020

The surge in numbers is attributed to a rise in cases of cross-border truck drivers and their assistants.

The Ministry of Health stressed that the measures put in place to mitigate the spread of the virus, particularly wearing face masks must be respected.

In addition, the Government instituted a lockdown in a bid to stop the virus spread

Globally, coronavirus cases have risen to more than 3,194,976 cases while the death toll now stands at over 226,401 and 988,079 recovered cases.