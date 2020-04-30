Rwanda: Three Recover From Coronavirus as 13 New Cases Are Reported

29 April 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Bertrand Byishimo

Rwanda's confirmed COVID-19 cases now stand at 225 after 13 new cases were recorded on Wednesday, April 29.

The new cases were drawn from 1,705 samples that were tested in the last 24 hours.

The country hasn't recorded any fatalities and 98 people have so far recovered.

The surge in numbers is attributed to a rise in cases of cross-border truck drivers and their assistants.

The Ministry of Health stressed that the measures put in place to mitigate the spread of the virus, particularly wearing face masks must be respected.

In addition, the Government instituted a lockdown in a bid to stop the virus spread

Globally, coronavirus cases have risen to more than 3,194,976 cases while the death toll now stands at over 226,401 and 988,079 recovered cases.

Read the original article on New Times.

Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

Rwandan President Sacks Fifth Cabinet Member

