Kenya: Help Sought for Garissa Families Affected By Floods

At least 7,000 households in Garissa County have been affected by the heavy rains currently pounding several parts of the country.

Addressing journalists on Tuesday, Deputy Governor Abdi Dagane said that flood waters from River Tana had risen to 5.8 meters by Tuesday morning leaving some residents homeless.

Mr Dagane further said that the flood victims have sought refuge in four IDP camps around Garissa town, adding that they are in need of urgent help.

He said the current situation puts the residents at the risk of contracting the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) since they are unable to observe the guidelines set by the government and the Ministry of Health.

SOCIAL DISTANCING

"The displacement makes it difficult to observe handwashing hygiene and social distancing protocols making the people in the camps at high risk of contracting Covid-19," he said.

The deputy governor appealed to the national government to give a helping hand to the county in order to prevent the outbreak of waterborne diseases in the camps.

But Mr Dagane stated that the county administration is prepared to feed vulnerable residents in bid to cushion them against harsh economic conditions brought about by the Covid-19 outbreak and other disasters affecting the region.

He was speaking after receiving a donation of 110 bales of wheat flour from Gulf African Bank on Tuesday.

HELP FOR VICTIMS

Mr Dagane told the residents that plans are in place to ensure the required help reaches the needy.

"We will be targeting over 10,000 households with food and non-food rations and together with our partners we will ensure everyone in need receives help," he said.

He called on more donors and well-wishers to come in and contribute to the county's emergency kitty in order to reach more people during the holy month of Ramadhan.

Present at the event was County Secretary Abdi M. Ali, Gulf African Bank Garissa Branch Manager Ahmed Jirow, the bank's Relationship Manager Abdullahi Issa, Director of Partnership and Donor Coordination Mohamed Sahal and Director Special Programmes Abdinoor Ole among others.