Kenya: Harambee Stars Ace Donates to Slum Footballers

Kenyan international defender Michael Kibwage Wednesday donated foodstuff to over fifty footballers from Mukuru Slums.

The donation includes rice, maize flour, pasta and cooking oil and the KCB Football Club captain says he understands the plight of the youth in the informal settlements.

"Most of these people are my friends and were my teammates back then and I therefore understand what they are going through right now," Kibwage told Nation Sport on Wednesday.

"Apart from playing football, they do menial jobs to get their daily bread and that is impossible at the moment. I might not have much but it's obvious I am now at a better position and I had to do something no matter how small," he added.

Kibwage has now urged fellow footballers to remember grassroots footballers and other underprivileged members of the society during these tough times.

"I know Kenyan footballers don't earn a lot of money and are also struggling to make ends meet but for those that are still earning no matter how small spare something small for the upcoming footballers in the slums. We rise by lifting others," he concluded.

Kibwage joined KCB Football Club in 2018 after spending two seasons at AFC Leopards.