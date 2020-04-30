Kenyatta Mourns Veteran Nyandarua Politician Kimani Wanyoike

Veteran Nyandarua politician Kimani Wanyoike died at a hospital in Nairobi on Wednesday morning after a long illness.

Wanyoike once served as the member of Parliament for South Kinangop and vied for the presidency on a Ford Kenya party ticket in 1997.

In his condolence message, President Uhuru Kenyatta described Wanyoike, 85, as a vibrant and fearless leader who spoke his mind at all times.

"[He] was a brilliant and steadfast politician who never shied away from expressing his views on issues of national importance. He was a firm believer in social justice," President Kenyatta said.

He added that the vocal leader distinguished himself as a fierce defender of multi-party democracy and the rule of law.

"We will forever remember Hon. Wanyoike as a progressive politician who helped shepherd multi-party democracy in our country," Mr Kenyatta said.

In his condolence message, Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga noted that Wanyoike was a distinguished trade unionist and a second liberation activist.