Kenyatta Mourns Veteran Nyandarua Politician Kimani Wanyoike

29 April 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)

Veteran Nyandarua politician Kimani Wanyoike died at a hospital in Nairobi on Wednesday morning after a long illness.

Wanyoike once served as the member of Parliament for South Kinangop and vied for the presidency on a Ford Kenya party ticket in 1997.

In his condolence message, President Uhuru Kenyatta described Wanyoike, 85, as a vibrant and fearless leader who spoke his mind at all times.

"[He] was a brilliant and steadfast politician who never shied away from expressing his views on issues of national importance. He was a firm believer in social justice," President Kenyatta said.

He added that the vocal leader distinguished himself as a fierce defender of multi-party democracy and the rule of law.

"We will forever remember Hon. Wanyoike as a progressive politician who helped shepherd multi-party democracy in our country," Mr Kenyatta said.

In his condolence message, Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga noted that Wanyoike was a distinguished trade unionist and a second liberation activist.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Boko Haram Sustains Operations Through Trade in Smoked Fish
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.