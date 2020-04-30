Kenya: COVID-19 Makes Muslims to Change Ramadhan Tradition

The coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic has changed the way of life and the years-long tradition of worship for Muslim faithful across the world especially at a time they are celebrating the holy month of Ramadhan.

Many of the traditions practised during Ramadhan involve gathering together, community and charity work among others.

Unlike in the past, the recent guidelines by governments from across the world have forced Muslims to change their habits during this period.

NEW NORMAL

This means that this year's Ramadhan will be marked differently.

In the past, families would meet together in the evening for Iftar (breaking the fast) where they would share meals and also converge for prayer meetings in mosques during the day and also during Taraweeh prayers (night prayers) including the obligatory congregational Friday (Jummah) prayers.

But according to a Wajir-based religious leader, "things are not the same this time round" as the virus has forced people in the region - majority of whom are Muslims to adapt to the "new normal".

NEW WAYS OF WORSHIP

North Eastern Supkem Coordinator Adan Yunis says the situation has prompted the religious leaders and worshippers to find new ways of worship, interacting and also sharing information in a bid to uphold the social distancing rules while at the same time observing fasting.

Mr Yunis told the Nation that majority of the people now pray from home since the mosques and other places of worship have now been closed.

He added that the religious leaders have also been forced to share their teachings online, adding that they also use the same platforms to sensitise the community on the dangers of Covid-19.

"Our religious leaders have been at the forefront in educating members of the public on the safety measures to observe amidst the coronavirus outbreak," said Mr Yunis.

"We have taken advantage of the local radio stations and social media sites including Facebook and Twitter to educate our people on the need to follow the guidelines by the government and the Ministry of Health," he added.

MOSQUES CLOSED

When asked about the mosques that are still operating despite the order to close all places of worship, Mr Yunis said that the few cases that were reported to him earlier have been handled.

He added that all religious leaders in the region are on strict instructions not to conduct worship in mosques until the crisis is over.

However, Mr Yunis says the guidelines have had a heavy toll on the poor in the society who usually depended on their well-off relatives for food during such periods like Ramadhan.

POOR PEOPLE AFFECTED

"The coronavirus pandemic has had a great impact on the poor in the society since the guidelines have made it difficult for people to meet and share meals unlike before for fear of contracting the disease," said Mr Yunis.

Mr Yunis emphasised on the need for people in the society to come out and lend a helping hand to the needy during this period which is in line with Islamic teachings.

He further expressed his concern that the "new normal" is also resulting to moral degradation especially among the youth and children whom he says have a lot of free time on their hands.

Mr Yunis said that drug abuse is on the rise in the county as the youth now lack guidance and a sense of direction.

He called on the parents to always monitor their children during this period and instil discipline in them for the sake of their future.