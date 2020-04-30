Kenya: Court Denies Phyllis Ngirita Access to Bank Account

The High Court has dismissed an application by a member of the Ngirita family, who sought to be allowed access to her frozen account so at to pay her child's school fees.

Ms Phyllis Njeri Ngirita had pleaded with the court to allow her access Sh700,000, stating that her child had been thrown out of school yet the money was not fraudulently acquired from the National Youth Service (NYS).

But Justice Mumbi Ngugi dismissed the case, saying the application was an abuse of the court process because another case, raising similar issues, was pending before another judge.

NGIRITA'S ARGUMENTS

The account at the Kenya Commercial Bank's Gilgil branch was frozen in 2018 on suspicion that Ms Ngirita was involved in corrupt transactions.

But she said the freeze order had caused her hardship and paralysed her children's education.

She added that she was struggling to pay her water, electricity and other bills.

Before she was charged with fraudulently receiving money from the NYS, Ms Ngirita said she engaged in businesses which saw her travel to Germany.

She also said that she borrowed the money in the frozen account from Opportunity International for use in paying her child's school fees.

THE ACCUSATIONS

Ms Ngirita's company, Njewanga Enterprises, is accused of receiving millions of shillings from the NYS for goods not supplied

She is among several business persons facing graft-related charges, among them her mother Lucy Wambui, sister Anne and brother Jeremiah Gichina.

Ms Ngirita is further accused of deliberately failing to pay corporation tax amounting to Sh20 million.

She told a court that the school fees arrears had risen to more than Sh3.4 million and attached letters from Pembroke International School, stating that the child would not be allowed back until the balance was cleared.

The Assets Recovery Agency convinced the court that there were reasons to believe that the money and part of the Ngirita family's property were acquired using proceeds of crime and money obtained from the NYS.