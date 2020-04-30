Kenya: Coronavirus - Parents Sue Brookhouse School Over Fees

29 April 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Maureen Kakah

Brookhouse School's parents have moved to court in protest against payment of full school fees amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The parents, who note that Brookhouse is globally respected and has over 64 schools, accuse it of seeking to exploit parents and guardians amid an unprecedented business disruption.

The parents note that globally, the board of Cambridge Assessment International Examination has cancelled IGSCE exams worldwide yet Brookhouse has opted to grade students using past mock exam results.

They say the school is also charging them higher fees, including the share for cancelled exams, without considering the cost of the unregulated online learning that is they say is burdensome to them.

CONSUMER RIGHTS

The parents add that other schools using the British curriculum have given school fees discounts yet they have not been presented with such an offer, hence the allegation of immense exploitation.

They further complain that their rights under the Consumer Protection Act have been violated.

"The act of the school, of offering so-called online or virtual classes at the same rate of fees and charges, amounts to a contravention of consumer rights, violates the Constitution and is unfair and unlawful," said Mr Ahmednassir Abdullahi, their lawyer.

The parents want the court to compel the school to stop charging them full school fess and offset up to 30 per cent of the fees for term three of this year.

They asked the court not to disclose their names so as to protect the identities and rights of their children.

Read the original article on Nation.

