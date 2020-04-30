Kenya: COVID-19 - Siaya Villagers Get Sanitiser, Masks and Water Tanks

29 April 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Justus Ochieng' and Dickens Wasonga

Residents of South East Alego, Siaya County, on Tuesday received 2,000 litres of hand sanitiser, 70 water tanks and 2,000 face masks for use in fighting the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

Ward Representative Joseph Mboha, who spearheaded the donation with the help of other well-wishers, said at least 5,000 people benefitted.

Among the beneficiaries were boda boda operators, who were given face masks.

Mr Mboha said they worked with community health volunteers, chiefs, their assistants and village elders in distributing the donations and educating the people on the Covid-19 illness.

He said protective gear was also issued to people involved in the sensitisation campaigns.

COMMITTEE

The MCA formed a 10-member committee chaired by local businessman Martin Otieno to mobilise resources for the fight against the virus and coordinate distribution of items to the people.

Mr Mboha said members of the team would include county medical staff residing in the ward, other professionals, a representative of the provincial administration and a community health worker or volunteer.

"In this first phase, we are targeting scaling up prevention efforts. Two water tanks were given to each market in the ward," he said.

The second phase of the initiative, he said, would focus on distribution of relief food to vulnerable families and people living with disabilities.

"I know this cannot be sustained by forfeiting salaries salaries only. Moving forward, we will mobilise resources through the ward committee to ease the burden of the pandemic on our people," he said.

Siaya County had recorded only two cases of the coronavirus by April 29.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Boko Haram Sustains Operations Through Trade in Smoked Fish
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.