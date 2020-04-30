South Africa: Zuma Withdraws Stay of Prosecution Appeal Bid - Now He Can Prepare for His Day in Court

29 April 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Tammy Petersen

Former president Jacob Zuma has withdrawn his application for leave to appeal the dismissal of his stay of prosecution application, paving the way for him to prepare for court proceedings.

In a statement by his foundation on Wednesday, Zuma welcomed the acceptance of his withdrawal by the Constitutional Court, and is preparing to "demonstrate that he has never benefited from any arms deal corruption or tried to evade the trial".

He "hopes that his innocence will indeed be demonstrated for all to see".

"I hope that our citizens will finally get some certainty and closure as to the real beneficiaries of the arms deal, if any corruption in that regard did occur," he said.

His foundation expressed the former president's "unreserved respect for the judiciary and other relevant State institutions", saying Zuma had "always sought the opportunity to clear his name before our courts".

Zuma is charged, along with French arms company Thales, with one count of racketeering, 12 of fraud, four of corruption and one of money laundering.

Thales' stay of prosecution application was also denied.

Zuma faces 16 charges of fraud, corruption, money laundering and racketeering, relating to the arms deal.

It is alleged that he received 783 payments, totalling just over R4 million, from his then-financial adviser Schabir Shaik and his Nkobi group of companies between 1996 and 2005.

In November, the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg dismissed Zuma's appeal against its decision to not grant a stay of prosecution.

But Zuma launched a bid to appeal the decision, arguing that the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) could arrive at a different conclusion.

The core of Zuma's stay application was his long-time allegation that, due to an unreasonable delay in the commencement of the proceedings, it wouldn't be possible to receive a fair trial.

In March, the SCA dismissed his application to have the case stayed.

News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
How Boko Haram Sustains Operations Through Trade in Smoked Fish
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Rwandan President Sacks Fifth Cabinet Member

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.