Nigeria: Lagos Experiences Highest Daily Recoveries From Coronavirus

29 April 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Ifeoluwa Adediran

The Lagos State Ministry of Health on Wednesday announced the recovery and discharge of 49 patients from the state's isolation facilities.

This is the highest daily recovery that the state has ever recorded.

The patients were being treated for <a target="_blank" href="https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/more-news/390515-coronavirus-nigerian-professor-under-fire-for-blunders-on-national-tv.html">COVID-19</a>.

The discharged patients have been reunited with their families after testing negative to <a target="_blank" href="https://covid19.ncdc.gov.ng/">COVID-19</a> two consecutive times each.

Giving the breakdown of the discharged patients, the health ministry said 28 are females and 21 males. Eighteen of the patients were discharged from the Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba, while 31 others were discharged from the Onikan Isolation Centre.

"49 #COVID19Lagos patients; 28 females & 21 males including a foreign national - a greek were today discharged from our Isolation facilities at Yaba & Onikan to reunite with the society.

"The patients; 18 from IDH, Yaba & 31 from Onikan Isolation Centre have fully recovered & tested negative to #COVID19 in two consecutive readings," the ministry wrote on its Twitter handle,

With this, the number of patients successfully managed and discharged in Lagos is now 187.

Lagos remains the epicentre of COVID-19 in Nigeria with 860 confirmed cases out of 1532 across Nigeria.

As of Wednesday, Lagos has 636 active cases, 187 discharged cases, two evacuated cases, 16 transferred cases and 19 deaths.

