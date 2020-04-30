South Africa: Once-Off Allowance Granted for Movement Between Provinces

29 April 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Canny Maphanga

People will be given a once-off allowance to move between provinces under level 4 of the lockdown, Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma announced on Wednesday.

"There will be a once-off allowance for people to move from the provinces they are in, to the provinces where they are employed. Once you have arrived, you cannot leave," she said.

Dlamini-Zuma was outlining what will and what won't be allowed once the country shifts to level 4 on 1 May, during an inter-ministerial briefing.

President Cyril Ramaphosa previously announced that the various levels of lockdown - between 5 and 1 - are a part of a risk-adjusted strategy in a bid to reopen the economy while managing the deadly coronavirus.

Once-off

The once-off movement comes after a number of individuals opted to leave the various economic hubs in the country to travel to their homelands after the initial 21-day lockdown was announced by the president.

Due to the economic activity now permitted under level 4, some individuals will be returning to their work environments and need to return to the respective provinces.

Borders

But Dlamini-Zuma also stressed that movement across the borders is still not permitted under level 4.

"Our borders, seaports, airports, land ports of entry are still closed, except for goods arriving into the country, or leaving," she said.

"The movement of people across the borders is only allowed under exceptional circumstances, such as South Africans returning home, and they will be subjected to a 14-day quarantine.

"Some of them will be coming from high risk countries, so it is important for them to be quarantined," she added.

