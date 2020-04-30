South Africa: Level 4 Lockdown - You Can Now Run, Cycle, Walk but Only Under Strict Conditions

29 April 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Murray Williams

South Africans can run, cycle and walk from Friday but only within a 5km radius from their homes between 06:00 and 09:00.

This was announced on Wednesday evening by Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

She said more than 22 000 South Africans had submitted pleas to exercise during the government's public participation period.

President Cyril Ramaphosa previously promised some respite for his cooped-up countrymen, but "under very strict conditions", Dlamini-Zuma reminded the nation.

"You can cycle. You can run. You can walk," she said. "But it will have to be within your neighbourhood, and within a 5km radius from your home.

"And not in organised groups. You can't run as a club or a group."

Dlamini-Zuma said she realised these freedoms were what South Africans had "longed for".

News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
How Boko Haram Sustains Operations Through Trade in Smoked Fish
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Rwandan President Sacks Fifth Cabinet Member

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.