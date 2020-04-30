South Africa: Level 4 Lockdown - You Can Now Run, Cycle, Walk but Only Under Strict Conditions

South Africans can run, cycle and walk from Friday but only within a 5km radius from their homes between 06:00 and 09:00.

This was announced on Wednesday evening by Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

She said more than 22 000 South Africans had submitted pleas to exercise during the government's public participation period.

President Cyril Ramaphosa previously promised some respite for his cooped-up countrymen, but "under very strict conditions", Dlamini-Zuma reminded the nation.

"You can cycle. You can run. You can walk," she said. "But it will have to be within your neighbourhood, and within a 5km radius from your home.

"And not in organised groups. You can't run as a club or a group."

Dlamini-Zuma said she realised these freedoms were what South Africans had "longed for".

