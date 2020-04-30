South Africa: SADTU Digs in Heels, Wants Its Demands Met Before Re-Opening of Schools

29 April 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Canny Maphanga

The South African Democratic Teachers' Union (Sadtu) has dug in its heels and said it will not support the re-opening of schools until its demands are addressed by the department of basic education.

"Sadtu stands firm on its position, which was articulated on Friday, that no school shall open until our concerns are met," the union said in a statement on Wednesday.

This after the Department of Basic Education presented its Covid-19 basic education sector plan which would see the phased-in resumption of schooling, with tentative dates being 4 May for teachers and 6 May for the first group of pupils, grades 7 and 12, News24 reported.

The union made several demands which was articulated in 14 points:

- The fumigation and disinfection of schools.

- Proper school infrastructure in the form of proper toilets, classrooms, etc.

- Social distancing inside classrooms and courtyards.

- Reduction of class sizes.

- Provision of soap, sanitisers and masks.

- Screening of people, teachers and support personnel.

- Social distancing in the transportation of pupils to and from school.

- Provision of psychosocial support to pupils and teachers.

The union said if level 4 of the lockdown was adhered to, then schools should not be re-opened. However, when asked what measures it was it was willing to take in order to make their point, the union did not respond to News24.

"The minister should meet with stakeholders before any announcement is made and after making sure that the Department of Health has expertly assessed the risks," it said in a statement.

Context and culture

The union also rejected what it called "the importing of Taiwan, China, Denmark and Singapore misrepresentation" in the presentation.

"The context and culture are not the same. We must use our context, culture and data to inform our actions."

It said the department was acting in bad faith while the country was facing the global pandemic.

"We can't allow them to liquidate our workers and students."

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
How Boko Haram Sustains Operations Through Trade in Smoked Fish
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
South African Universities Divided On Campuses Reopening

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.