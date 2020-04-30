Nigeria: Buhari Appoints Chairperson, 37 Members of Federal Character Commission

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Muheeda Dankaka as the Chairperson of the Federal Character Commission. The president also appointed 37 other members of the board.

The 37 members are Henry Ogbulogo, Salihu Bello, Obonganwan Ebong, Ibeabuchi Uche, Mohammed Tijjani, Tonye Okio, Silas Macikpah, Abba Monguno and Nsor Atamgba.

Others are, Alims Agoda, Tobias Chukwuemeka, Imuetinyan Festus, Sesan Fatoba, Ginika Florence Tor, Hamza Mohammed, Diogu Uche, Lawan Roni and Hadiza Muazu.

Also appointed are Muhammad Na'iya, Lawal Garba, Abubakar Bunu, Idris Bello, Daniel Kolo, Are Bolaji, Nasir Kwarra, Maj. Gen. Suleiman Said (Rtd) and Abiodun Akinlade.

Mr Buhari also appointed Olufemi Omosanya, Adeoye Olalekan, Adeniyi Olowofela, Stephen Jings, Wokocha Augustine, Abdullahi Tafida, Armaya'u Abubakar, Jibril Maigari, Sani Garba and Adamu Sidi-Ali.

The appointment was contained in a letter which was read out by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, on Tuesday.

The president wrote the Senate seeking confirmation of the appointments.

In a separate letter, Mr Buhari sought the confirmation of appointment of seven members of the board of Revenue Mobilisation Allocated and Fiscal Commission.

They are Salamatu Mohammad, Alfred Egba, Adamu Yuguda, Emmanuel O. Nwosu, Oladele Gboyega, Bello Wamakko and Ahmed A. Yusuf.

Two commissioners were also appointed to the Federal Civil Service Commission.

They are, Frederick O. Ekwem (Commissioner lmo & Abia) and Jonah Madugu (Commissioner Benue, Nasarawa & Plateau - Renewal of appointment).