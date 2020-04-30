Nigeria: Coronavirus - Sokoto Records Three Deaths - Tambuwal

29 April 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Agency Report

Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State has announced the death of three COVID-19 patients in the state.

Mr Tambuwal disclosed this in a statement Wednesday signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Public Affairs, Muhammad Bello.

The governor noted that all the three victims had history of other diseases such as diabetes, asthma, and high blood pressure.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the state's Chairman of the task force on COVID-19, Muhammad Inname, had on Monday confirmed eight new cases of the coronavirus, which took to 10, the total number of infected persons in the state.

Mr Inname, who is also the state's Commissioner for Health, said that eight new cases were recorded on April 26 and were all among the 32 traced contacts from the index case recorded in the state.

He said that the second case was recorded on April 23 and that all the traces had been investigated.

He added that they were all quarantined, while all the positive patients were isolated.

Mr Inname gave an assurance that investigation was still on to unravel the circumstances surrounding the infections, as the first case, which was recorded on April 19, had no travel record.

According to him, at least 59 people have so far been tested in the state.

He added that the testing centre at the Usman Danfodio University Teaching Hospital, (UDUTH) in Sokoto, was functional and had all the required test kits.

He explained that 279 health personnel were mobilised for the fight against the coronvirus while about 3,000 volunteers had filled forms to become participants.

Mr Inname said that health workers were among the tested persons and that none came out positive, indicating that the health workers were complying with global safety rules recommended by the World Health Organisation.

He urged health personnel to always consider other cases beyond the coronavirus, such as Lassa fever, Meningitis, and Hypertension, among others.

He noted that a committee was constituted to monitor deaths and burials in the cemeteries as well as establish contact with hospital managements on the percentage of deaths to ensure careful and immediate interventions.

He advised people against unnecessary panic, saying that the situation was under control.

He, however, stressed the need for people to adhere to recommended safety regulations such as hand washing with soap, wearing face masks, use of hand sanitisers, and social distancing, among others.

The committee chairman added that sub-committees against COVID-19 were inaugurated at senatorial zone levels for continuous surveillance at the grassroots to monitor the influx of returnees as well as passers by using remote routes.

According to him, COVID-19 infections are in categories, namely: milder form, moderate case, and severe case.

He noted that some might be infected and could go on without notice.

(NAN)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Boko Haram Sustains Operations Through Trade in Smoked Fish
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.