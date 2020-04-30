South Africa: The Pandemic's Economic Devastation Has Created a Rare Opportunity for a New Deal in South Africa

29 April 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Ravi Naidoo

Five initiatives that are crucial to any New Deal are already pencilled into the Covid-19 economic package. They need to be taken further.

The coronavirus pandemic is the biggest global crisis in a generation. Over one-third of the world is in lockdown, global stocks have fallen over 30%, and over 3,3 billion people have been affected by full or partial workplace closures.

The United Nations calls it humanity's "gravest test" since the Second World War and in the same manner that that war ended the reign of the Colonial Empires and triggered the 'American Century', so too will Covid-19 set new conditions for how "Generation Lockdown" will live life and view the world.

For South Africa, however, this new crisis could be something of a silver lining. Even before Covid-19, the country was in deep trouble, having wilfully missed its chance to remake itself after the end of apartheid in 1994. Covid-19 just may offer an opportunity to make a fresh start to address the economic divide that sits at the heart of many of our ills as a nation.

At the time of writing, Covid-19 confirmed cases in South Africa were under 4,000 but increasing fast. Based on pretty...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
How Boko Haram Sustains Operations Through Trade in Smoked Fish
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Rwandan President Sacks Fifth Cabinet Member

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.