South Africa: The Pandemic's Economic Devastation Has Created a Rare Opportunity for a New Deal in South Africa

opinion

Five initiatives that are crucial to any New Deal are already pencilled into the Covid-19 economic package. They need to be taken further.

The coronavirus pandemic is the biggest global crisis in a generation. Over one-third of the world is in lockdown, global stocks have fallen over 30%, and over 3,3 billion people have been affected by full or partial workplace closures.

The United Nations calls it humanity's "gravest test" since the Second World War and in the same manner that that war ended the reign of the Colonial Empires and triggered the 'American Century', so too will Covid-19 set new conditions for how "Generation Lockdown" will live life and view the world.

For South Africa, however, this new crisis could be something of a silver lining. Even before Covid-19, the country was in deep trouble, having wilfully missed its chance to remake itself after the end of apartheid in 1994. Covid-19 just may offer an opportunity to make a fresh start to address the economic divide that sits at the heart of many of our ills as a nation.

At the time of writing, Covid-19 confirmed cases in South Africa were under 4,000 but increasing fast. Based on pretty...