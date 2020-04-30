South Africa: Is the Environment Minister Captured By Vested Interests?

opinion

Everything a costly high-level panel appointed by the Department of Environmental Affairs is tasked to find out about wildlife is already known... so what's going on?

Millions of rand are being spent by the Minister of Environment, Barbara Creecy, on a high-level panel to advise her on issues regarding lions, elephants, rhinos and leopards. But the scientific advice she's requesting already exists.

Creecy is an intelligent, competent minister able to do her homework. So why is she ignoring this and wasting taxpayers' money on an apparently superfluous exercise? Is the panel simply to inform her in her new position, or was it created to get the answers wanted by those pushing for the commercialisation of wildlife? If so, who are they?

It seems necessary to ask whether the minister is being held to ransom by the wildlife industry or by members of her department? If they're members of her department, then her staff needs an urgent shakeup. If the initiative is hers, then we have a bias problem. Here's why.

Terms of reference for the panel were belatedly released on 22 April, months after its formation and then only to those NGOs requesting extension of time to make submissions. They're...