Nigeria: Man United Defender Picks Victor Moses As Toughest Opponent Ahead of Messi

Most defenders across the world dread football superstar Lionel Messi and each time they face the Argentine, they have a story to tell.

However, Manchester United defender Luke Shaw, who has faced a lot of superstars including Messi himself, has surprisingly named Victor Moses the toughest opponents he has played against.

Moses, a former Nigeria international, is presently on loan at Serie A side Inter Milan from Chelsea and he is well known for his pace and trickery on the flanks.

The former Super Eagles forward, who has been forced out on loan several times away from Stamford Bridge has amassed 18 goals in 128 appearances for the Blues since arriving from Wigan Athletic in 2012.

In an interview with the official Manchester United website, Shaw said many take his choice of Moses as a joke but indeed, it was one of his hardest time on the pitch as a defender.

He said, "People always think I am joking, but one of my hardest games ever was against Victor Moses, when I was coming in as a 17-year-old at Southampton.

"Maybe because I was so young. He was really quick, direct, strong and that was a challenge for me.

"I've played against the likes of Gareth Bale, Lionel Messi and Eden Hazard, and they were all so good, but I always remember Victor Moses as a really tough opponent as well."

Moses is adapting to a new life in Italy albeit under a familiar manager Antonio Conte who helped him to arguably his best season as a Chelsea player.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Moses has had seven appearances to his name in all competitions with no goals so far.

Prior to his loan move to Italy, Moses was last on a temporary switch with Turkish giants Fenerbahce with whom he enjoyed some good times though with no silverware to show for his efforts.