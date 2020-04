Nigeria has recorded 196 new cases of COVID-19, bringing to 1728 the total number of confirmed cases in the country.

Announcing this Wednesday, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said Lagos recorded 87 new cases, Kano 24, Gombe 18, Kaduna 17, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) 16, Katsina 10, Sokoto eight, Edo seven, Borno six, while Yobe, Ebonyi and Adamawa recorded one each.

It said so far 307 persons had been discharged, while 51 had unfortunately lost their lives.