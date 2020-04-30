Zimbabwe: Brick Moulder Hauled to Court for Insulting Mnangagwa

A brick moulder from Row bricks farm in Harare's Mt Hampden area has landed in the dock after he allegedly insulted President Emmerson Mnangagwa using unprintable words.

Abraham Baison (30) is being charged with undermining the authority of the President.

Baison was released on $500 bail when he appeared before a Harare magistrate on Thursday.

He was not asked to plead and he will be back in court on June 3 for his routine remand.

According to the state, Baison committed the offence on April 26 when he started shouting obscenities directed at Mnangagwa while standing on his doorstep.

It is alleged that Baison also attacked the President's mother using the same language.

"The utterances were heard by the accused's neighbour Dorcas Chivavaya who immediately notified Petros Kasiya," reads the state papers.

It is alleged that Kasiya proceeded to Baison's homestead to enquire what was happening.

It is further alleged he continued with the insults prompting Kasiya and Chivavaya to report the matter at Malborough police station, leading to his arrest.