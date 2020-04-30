Nigeria: Govt Inaugurates Committee to Employ 774,000 Nigerians

The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, yesterday inaugurated a committee to engage 774, 000 Nigerians for the Special Public Works (SPW) programme.

The committee is chaired by the Director-General of the National Directorate of Employment, Mohammed Nasir Ladan Argungu.

The SPW is part of the President Muhammadu Buhari Administration's job creation drive to address unemployment in the country. Under the programme, 1,000 unemployed persons will be selected from each local government area across the 36 states and the FCT for a period of three months, October to December 2020.

Keyamo said the beneficiaries would be paid N20, 000 monthly allowance.

He said for the programme, the president was targeting "ordinary Nigerians who are neither PDP or APC or just anything. They just want to get jobs, they just want to feed their family."

He said he would resign should any political office holder tried to hijack the programme.

Argungu said ideas would be shared on how to move forward with the programme.