Nigeria: Jik Donates Products to Lagos for Disinfection of Public Places

As part of efforts towards halting community spread of COVID-19 in Lagos State, Reckitt Benckiser, makers of JIK, has donated 100 cartons of disinfectants to the state government for decontamination of public places.

In a statement made available to THISDAY recently, the Country Manager, RB Hygiene West Africa, Mr Asif Hashimi said the firm was collaborating with the state to curb the spread of infectious diseases caused by germs and viruses, as well as promotes good hygiene.

He said: "Over the years, Nigerians have come to trust JIK to keep their homes in good sanitary state and help curb the spread of infectious diseases in their families. It is safe for the environment as it kills 99.9 per cent of illness-causing germs on surfaces, laundry and in the environment, and this has been corroborated by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) as part of precautions that should be adopted to help with prevention, amongst other measures.

"JIK can be used on numerous surfaces including door knobs, stair railing, floors, kitchen slabs, table tops, bathrooms and toilets surfaces, washing of clothes as well as fumigation in open places to maintain a healthy and hygienic environment. We are optimistic that this humble contribution will support the overall effort to stem the tide of coronavirus," he added.

The Director, Sanitation Services Department, Lagos State Ministry of Environment, Dr. Hassan Sanuth commended the efforts of RB Nigeria through JIK for the continued support towards the fight to effectively curtail the spread of COVID-19 in Lagos State.