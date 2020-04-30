Zimbabwe: Govt Acts On Bulawayo's Water Woes

30 April 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)

The government has released ZWL$10.6 million for the rehabilitation of boreholes at Nyamandlovu Aquifer in a move set to partially address Bulawayo City Council's water woes.

The country's second-largest local authority faces critical water shortages that have stretched for years.

The crisis has been worsened by the recent drought which has seen the city tighten its weekly water-shedding hours from 108 to 120.

Addressing journalists Tuesday, the Minister of State for Bulawayo province, Judith Ncube said the boreholes will increase an average of 3 megalitres per day to 8 megalitres.

"We note that this will increase the raw water being received in the city.

"We are advised that there is consideration for the completion of Epping Forest project and other proposed initiatives.

"Let us continue to preserve the limited water we have as we await the rainy season," Ncube said.

The minister said in addition to the Nyamandlovu project, five other borehole points have also been identified in Lobengula, Magwegwe and Pumula suburbs.

"The city continues to be affected by water supply challenges. As at Tuesday 28 April 2020, the city's water supply dams are at 31 .07 %," she said.

The minister also revealed the city council will decommission its 3rd dam Lower Ncema next month. The city has already decommissioned two of its major dams.

The local authority has requested the government to declare the city's water woes a national disaster.

