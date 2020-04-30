Malawi: Illegal Mining Puts Lives of Malawi Citizens At Risk Over Coronavirus, HIV

30 April 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Informal gold mining in Kasungu is putting lives of people at risk over coronavirus and HIV/Aids.

Searching for gold in Kasungu Searching for gold in Kasungu Searching for gold in Kasungu

According to a citizen journalist Sapulain Chitonde, people scramble for pieces of gold traces in the mud of a river in an area called Gogodi.

He says women and men spend hours away from their homes in search of the gold.

Chitonde says avisit to Matongwe Gold camp which is in the area of Senior Chief Kaomba in the district unveils hundreds of people of all ages and sex digging and processing soils and stones to separate them from what they say is gold.

"The buyers are coming from neighbouring Mozambique, Tanzania, Zambia and some as far as China.

"Some of these are renting houses in the area and having relationships while others commute to and from Kasungu Central and East where the informal mining is taking place along rivers there," he says.

He says the developments pose to the community, a threat of spread of Covid-19 and HIV/AIDS as the traders are not observing any social distancing or heeding measures put in place by government.

Officials from the ministry of Natural Resources say they will visit the area.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print

0shares

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
How Boko Haram Sustains Operations Through Trade in Smoked Fish
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Rwandan President Sacks Fifth Cabinet Member

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.